NPP is in the hands of rascals – Dr. Amoako Baah

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: dailynewsghana.net

Dr. Amoako Baah, a Political Science Lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, HAS criticized some leaders in the ruling NPP, labeling them as "rascals" and blaming the NPP Council of Elders for failing to maintain discipline.



Speaking on TV3’s “Big Issues,” he highlighted the negative impact of inexperienced young leaders on the party's image.



Dr. Baah specifically pointed to Ashanti Regional Chairman Mr. Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), who allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Asantehene and the Ashanti kingdom.



Wontumi's failure to attend a summoned meeting at Manhyia Palace due to claimed ill health further escalated tensions, prompting Dr. Baah to call for the intervention of the NPP Council of Elders.