NPP is ungrateful, they’ve forgotten everything I sacrificed for them – Socrate Safo

Veteran film producer Socrate Safo has expressed frustration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming they have neglected him and other supporters from the Creative Arts Industry despite their past sacrifices.

His comments follow similar grievances from musicians Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, who feel unrecognized for their contributions.

Safo, speaking on Peace FM, criticized the party's lack of appreciation for its volunteers and suggested that the treatment of supporters by political parties is broadly inadequate.

