NPP leaders made a big mistake making Bawumia flagbearer – Former NPP general secretary

Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that it was a big mistake for the leadership of the party to throw their weight behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the best person to lead the party into the 2024 election.



According to him, Dr Bawumia is the weakest person to lead the NPP to the 2024 general election because of past statements he made before the party came into power in 2017.



He added that the vice president, who was touted as the economic messiah, is looking on helplessly as the people of Ghana suffer due to the economic hardship in the country.



“The party made a big mistake when it selected Dr Bawumia as its candidate. They made a very big mistake, I’m telling you.



“Because he (Dr Bawumia) was touted as an economic messiah but today see what is happening. It is not as if we have done nothing but look at the promises we made and the things Dr Bawumia himself said and what we have got in these 7 to 8 years," he said in Twi in an interview on UTV.



He added, “… what made the leaders of the NPP say Dr Bawumia is the best option. Dr Bawumia as far as I’m concerned is (sic)”.



Former General Secretary of NPP Nana Ohene Ntow has chastise NPP on Bawumia candidature terming it as a mistake and a blow to the Party.



