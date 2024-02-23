NPP leadership calls emergency meeting over parliamentary leadership changes

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans for an urgent National Council meeting slated for today, February 23, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel.



"By the order of the National Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, you are hereby notified that there will be an emergency National Council meeting on Friday, February 23, 2024," a statement issued by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong indicated.



The meeting is anticipated to deliberate on the recent changes in the party's parliamentary leadership, as well as the official introduction of the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team.



See the statement from the NPP below:



