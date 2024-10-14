‘NPP lecturers also voted for halt galamsey strike’ – Asiedu Sarpong rejects political influence smear

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, a CDD-Ghana fellow and pharmacist, has dismissed claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is behind the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



Speaking on Abusua FM, Dr. Sarpong argued that university lecturers are independent-minded, and many voted for the strike due to concerns over illegal mining, not political influence.



He criticized the government’s weak response to the galamsey issue, questioning the seriousness of recent military operations.



Dr. Sarpong also dismissed a communication from the Presidency on illegal mining as ineffective.