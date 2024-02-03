NPP loyal ladies commend successful candidates, emphasise humility for 2024

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The NPP Loyal Ladies have congratulated the successful candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who won in the recent parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, December 27, 2023, in orphan constituencies.



The Electoral Commission (EC) was responsible for overseeing the elections, which resulted in the victory of notable personalities such as Nii Noi Nortey, Jefferson Sackey, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, Pius Enam Hadzide, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, and Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah in different constituencies.



In a press release, the NPP Loyal Ladies acknowledged these victories as a reflection of the candidates' hard work and dedication, emphasizing the trust bestowed upon them by party members.



The statement encouraged the successful candidates to approach the upcoming 2024 elections with humility and grace, mindful of the expectations placed on them by the party and constituents.



They expressed confidence that the winners would continue to serve the party and the people with integrity and commitment. To those candidates who did not secure victory, the NPP Loyal Ladies extended admiration for their courage and determination. The statement recognized the challenges of the moment and urged the unsuccessful candidates to view it as an opportunity for personal growth and learning.



The NPP Loyal Ladies have acknowledged the importance of all candidates' participation in the primaries, regardless of the outcome. They believe that the contributions made during this time will be invaluable as the party prepares for the upcoming general elections.