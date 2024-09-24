NPP making ‘In Bed with EC’ comments credible – Adam Bonaa

General News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Security analyst Adam Bonaa has raised concerns about the perceived relationship between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) amid calls for a voters' audit.



In a Hot FM interview, he emphasized the need for transparency and accountability as Ghana approaches elections.



Bonaa criticized the NPP's threats to retaliate against the EC if the audit is approved, arguing that such comments lend credibility to claims of collusion.



He urged the EC to address public concerns to maintain trust in the electoral process and ensure elections reflect the people's will.