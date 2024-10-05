'NPP members are making the fight against galamsey difficult' - Titus-Glover

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: Pulse GH

Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has criticized members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for obstructing efforts to combat illegal mining, known as galamsey.



He claims that inaction from local security councils allows illegal miners to operate freely, exacerbating environmental destruction.



As public pressure mounts for government action against galamsey, including calls for increased security measures, Titus-Glover emphasizes the need for party unity in addressing this critical issue.



He warns that without effective action, the ongoing damage could lead to severe consequences for the country.