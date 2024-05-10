NPP must peacefully transfer power to NDC in their own interest – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing the importance of a smooth and peaceful transfer of power in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Addressing reporters at a press conference on Thursday, May 9, he raised concerns and accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of potentially aiding President Akufo-Addo's alleged reluctance to hand over power to their candidate, John Mahama.



Nketiah urged the NPP to prioritize a peaceful transition of power, stressing that the 2024 elections would not follow the traditional patterns. He called for the EC to maintain transparency in the voter registration process, warning that NDC registration agents would resist any attempts to undermine transparency.



"We do not expect the Electoral Commission to facilitate Akufo-Addo's refusal to transfer power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama," Nketiah declared.



"NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their own interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual," he added.



He highlighted ongoing concerns of alleged cross-constituency voter registration and the registration of minors, urging vigilance and transparency in the electoral process.



Nketiah called upon chiefs, opinion leaders, and faith-based organizations to support the NDC's quest for increased transparency and fairness, essential elements for peaceful elections.



Meanwhile, the EC has rejected the NDC's request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration.