NPP paid me just GHS20,000 the last time I joined their campaign team, I won’t campaign this year — Jack Alolome

General News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Veteran gospel musician Jack Alolome has reportedly declined to join the NPP’s campaign team this year despite offers.



According to Kumawood actor Big Akwesi, Alolome had previously campaigned for the NPP at the request of Chairman Wontumi, expecting substantial payment.



However, after the election, Alolome only received 200,000 Ghana Cedis, which he deemed insufficient. Feeling undervalued, Alolome vowed never to campaign for the NPP again.



Big Akwesi revealed this while criticizing musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong for attacking Mahama-supporting actors and actresses despite their struggles under Mahama's p