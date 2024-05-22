NPP parliamentary candidate assures completion of Hwidiem town roads by December

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Owusu Brempong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region, is confident that the Hwidiem town roads will be completed by the December elections.



In an interview with Adom News, Brempong expressed his certainty that Alexiboam Company Limited, the contractor responsible for the project, is working diligently to finish the construction on time.



He is "100 percent sure" that the roads, currently in poor condition, will be ready before December, addressing the significant challenges faced by the residents.



Brempong highlighted that Hwidiem, the capital of Asutifi South District, has long suffered from inadequate roads. He praised the government's decision to prioritize and construct the town's roads, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the community.