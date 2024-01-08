NPP parliamentary candidate attributes lack of development in Ashaiman to poor leadership

Politics of Monday, 8 January 2024

starrfm.com.gh

The Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashaiman Constituency, Justice King Essel, has attributed the underdevelopment of Ashaiman to the poor parliamentary leadership representation the constituency has had over the years.



According to him, as a Member of Parliament, you must make a good case for the constituency to the executive instead of the excuse that his government is not in power.



Speaking to Starrfm.com.gh, the educationist noted that the constituency has a sizeable number of voters for the governing NPP, and making a good case through lobbying from the executive will drive the needed development.



Mr. Essel said although Ashaiman is noted to be voting in the NDC direction without proper benefit in infrastructure development, he is inviting all NDC and NPP as well as floating voters in the Ashaiman constituency to support his bid to lead the constituency.



“I want to be an MP for everyone in the Ashaiman constituency and stand for development and creation of opportunities for the youths,” he said.



He noted that since 2021 a number of interventions have been put in place by the governing NPP ranking from the provision of beds to the TEMA General Hospital to aid the administration of the facility since the population of Ashaiman appears to benefit a lot in seeking health care.



He noted that the NPP government since 2021 has also refurbished the health center at Ashaiman community 22 which is contributing to health delivery in the constituency.



Touching on the Housing sector, Justice King Essel said the government has completed housing stocks in the community's 22 estates and is already accommodating residents as a way to curb the housing deficit in the community.



Mr. Justice King Essel further said he was an educationist who has mentored a number of people to excel in their chosen field and is willing to come and support the development of the Ashaiman constituency when he is elected as the MP for Ashaiman.



He revealed that as a constituency, he will continue to help in developing talents in the constituency to position them for national and global limelight.



He however expressed worry about why over the years the constituency had been voting but had never benefited in any ministerial portfolio.



According to him, one of his intentions is to push for a ministerial post from Ashaiman in order to contribute to the development of the area.