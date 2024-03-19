NPP parliamentary candidate revives community engagement with 'cell meetings' in Klottey Korle

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Klottey Korle Constituency, has initiated a series of 'cell meetings' aimed at revitalizing community engagement after a prolonged hiatus, Graphic Online reports.



These gatherings, led by electoral area coordinators and selected NPP members, serve as forums for residents to voice their concerns and contribute ideas on key issues affecting the constituency.



Nortey emphasized the importance of these meetings in fostering community cohesion and gathering firsthand insights into the challenges facing Klottey Korle. He stressed the need for direct contact with the community to better understand their needs and aspirations.



"Engagement with the community is vital for effective representation," Nortey affirmed.



Highlighting the significance of engaging both NPP members and non-members, Nortey underscored the inclusive nature of the 'cell meetings'.



He emphasized the importance of prioritizing community interests over political affiliations, aiming to garner support for the NPP's vision from all segments of society.



The reintroduction of 'cell meetings' in Klottey Korle has witnessed increased participation from residents, signaling a positive shift in community involvement.



Previously, weekly electoral area gatherings were utilized to stimulate membership interest. However, the revival of 'cell meetings' has reinvigorated community engagement and sparked enthusiasm among NPP members and non-members alike.