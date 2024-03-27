NPP parliamentary candidate's billboards vandalized in Okaikwei North

Politics of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Several billboards belonging to Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, were destroyed in an act of vandalism on March 1, 2024.



According to the Daily Guide, the billboards, located in strategic locations such as Kata Hostel, Nii Boye Town, and Achimota, suffered significant damage estimated to be worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



The motive behind the destruction remains unknown, but reports indicate that it was a deliberate and targeted attack.



While some NPP members have accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly incumbent MP Theresa Awuni, of orchestrating the act, there is no concrete evidence linking the destruction to any political party or individual.



Kwabena Amoako, the constituency organizer for the NPP in Okaikwei North, condemned the incident and reported it to the police for investigation.



He expressed concern that the NDC might be trying to tarnish the image of their parliamentary candidate by portraying her as a violent person. Amoako urged the security agencies to take the matter seriously to prevent any further escalation.



The police have confirmed the incident and assured the public that investigations are ongoing.



However, the NDC office in the constituency has not responded to queries regarding the matter. Okaikwei North has become a hotly contested area in the upcoming elections, with growing discontent towards the former MP, Fuseini Issah, despite traditionally being a safe seat for the ruling NPP.



As tensions rise leading up to the 2024 elections, the destruction of NPP billboards underscores the intensifying political competition in Ghana’s electoral landscape, raising concerns about potential acts of sabotage and violence