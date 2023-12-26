NPP parliamentary primaries: Party chairman publicly endorses parliamentary candidate hopeful

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The constituency chairman of the Asokwa NPP in Kumasi, Ofosu Nkrumah, has publicly endorsed the aspiring parliamentary candidate of the constituency, Nana Yaw Boakye.



Giving reasons behind his open endorsement for the doctor, the party chairman said, the Asokwa constituency which is urgently in need of massive development, needs someone like Dr. Boakye who is very well vested when it comes to development.



According to him, he was ever ready to go down to the people to campaign for Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye, who is well known for his competence.



He later advised the parliamentary candidate to avoid using harsh words during his campaign.



The chairman made these remarks when Nana Yaw Boakye, together with his supporters, went to the party office to file his nomination forms to contest as the parliamentary candidate for the Asokwa constituency on the ticket of the NPP.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Nana Yaw Boakye thanked the party supporters, delegates, and other constituency executives for their support.



He called on all the delegates to maintain peace and unite in the party.



Speaking about his policies, he said although some people have done their best to support the Asokwa constituency, this is time for him to take over the mantle, and deliver his vision to help the people in the Asokwa constituency members.



He pleaded with the delegates to give him the mandate since he was ready to provide for the youth, and the entire people within the constituency.



Calling for peace, he entreated his followers to always desist from filthy talks and responding to unnecessary attacks. Above all, the doctor urged all his supporters to unite with others since that is what the party needed to break the eight.



Finally, some of his followers who spoke to the media said they knew Nana Yaw Boakye and what he is capable of doing, and that influenced their decision to massively support him.