NPP parliamentary primaries: Tolon MP goes unopposed

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Tolon and Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu is going unoppsed in the January 27, 2023 parliamentary primaries.



He is the only candidate who has filed his noniabtion forms to contest in the primaries after the close of nomination on December 25th, 2023.



He was elected the MP for the area in the 2020 parliamentary election.



He secured 31,429 votes to beat the NDC’s Yussif Adamu who managed some 22,145 votes.



He has promised to increase the votes of the NPP and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in the 2024 election.



“I believe my work as MP for the past three years speaks for itself and I am very sure that is why nobody contested me. The Chiefs and people here in Tolon are happy with me and you can see for yourself “.