NPP pledges to implement the Affirmative Action Act

Politics of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The NPP, led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to promote gender equality and empower women in education, business, and healthcare.



Key promises include ensuring equal scholarships for women, creating a Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund, and improving maternal healthcare.



The party also plans to enforce sexual harassment laws, establish daycare centers near workplaces, and launch a women in diplomacy program to boost female leadership.



These initiatives aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all Ghanaians.