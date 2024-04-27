NPP prepares for La Dadekotopon parliamentary primary today

Politics of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing for its Parliamentary Primary in the La Dadekotopon Constituency scheduled for Saturday, April 27.



Several candidates, including Joseph Addo, President Akufo-Addo's personal driver, and Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, have submitted their nominations for the primary.



The primary was sanctioned by the National Executive Committee of the NPP following the resignation of the previously elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, citing personal reasons.



After losing the La Dadekotopon seat to Rita Naa Odoley Sowah of the NDC in the 2020 elections, the NPP aims to reclaim the constituency in the upcoming December polls.