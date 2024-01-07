NPP primaries: I deserve another term to serve my people – Akim Swedru MP

Regional News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, says he deserves another term having served his constituents very well as an MP.



According to him, the electorate wanted him to go back to Parliament to continue the good works he was doing, having worked hard to address most of the challenges facing the constituency.



“For the seven years the NPP has been in power, I have been able to lobby for developmental projects, that is how come most of the inner roads in the constituency are being constructed. Akim Swedru deserves better and this is not the time to conduct any experiment," he told Accra-based Original TV.



We can’t afford to leave the constituency in the hands of trainees and people who don’t have the necessary experience. I have been tried and tested, gone through the mill, so I urge you all to give me a resounding victory on January 27,” he said.



Campaign



Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko admonished other parliamentary aspirants and supporters to conduct campaigns devoid of insults and character assassination to ensure peace and tranquility in the party.



According to him, parliamentary primaries are internal elections the party conducts to select suitable, credible, marketable, and unblemished candidates to contest polls against opponents in other political parties in the general election.



He called on the rank and file to ensure that unity becomes their ultimate goal and the only panacea to help the party win the December 7 general elections.



Developmental Projects



He urged the delegates to endorse him again to enable him continue the good works started to improve the living standards of the people.



He said the government under President Akufo-Addo had managed the fragile economy inherited from the previous government and it had become one of the fastest-growing economies in Sub-Sahara Africa.



Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko since he gained his seat as Member of Parliament for the Akim Swedru Constituency has embarked on several developmental projects, including facilitating the construction of roads and giving education support to the youth in the consituency.



He is also credited for spearheading government’s developmental agenda, which has helped transform Ghana’s socio-economic development.



Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko in his remarks charged Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December elections as well as for him to retain his seat as Member of Parliament for the constituency.



According to him, four more years is needed for the current administration to advance the course of development in Ghana with respect to the Akim Swedru residents.



According to him, his administration has built a solid foundation that must be maintained and expanded after the 2024 election.



He urged the electorates to be guided by the works he had done in the constituency and vote for him as a parliamentary candidate to help retain the seat for the NPP.



“The people of Akim Swedru are very lucky that they have an experienced and affable person, who is able to lobby for development for his people over the years. It is important to ensure that you keep him in parliament for the sake of the future of the constituency,” he added.



Primaries



The ruling New Patriotic Party is expected to hold Parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) on January 27, 2024.