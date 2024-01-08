NPP primaries: Mudslinging opponents could be used against us - Krobea Asante warns

Politics of Monday, 8 January 2024

George Krobea Asante, a Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for decorum in campaigns in the leadup to the parliamentary primaries of January 27, 2024.



He cautions that as an internal election, it was important that pronouncements and other actions and inactions of members does not provide ammunition to the opposition in 2024.



"This is an internal party exercise and whatever we say about the other will be used against the party in the general elections. Therefore, I am entreating all to be measured and circumspect with our public pronouncements," he said in an interview cited by the state-owned Daily Graphic.



On the vetting of candidates which is taking place nationwide, he stated:



"The manner in which the entire process was conducted and managed was excellent and highly commendable and we must applaud the leadership", he said.



The NPP recently completed the vetting of aspirants seeking to contest primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament - 137 in all.



