NPP primaries: NEIP CEO released after arrest amidst allegations of money distribution

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has been released from custody after his arrest on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 according to Dailyguidenetwrok.com report.



The arrest, linked to allegations of money distribution to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries, added a new layer of intrigue to the political landscape.



Nkansah, who is concurrently running for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat against the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, was detained by the Special Prosecutor following a report submitted by his political rival.



Anyimadu Antwi's Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, Felix Amakye, confirmed bringing the accusation of money distribution to the authorities.



However, Anyimadu Antwi distanced himself from the arrest, expressing ignorance about the secretary's allegations during an interview with Citi News.



He emphasized the need for fair primaries and criticized the secretary for taking sides in the competition.



While denying involvement in reporting anyone to the Special Prosecutor, Anyimadu Antwi acknowledged the secretary's previous Facebook allegations of Mr. Nkansah's financial inducements to delegates.



The released NEIP CEO is expected to resume campaigning for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat while fulfilling his responsibilities at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme.



