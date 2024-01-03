NPP primaries: Nana B, Kate Gyamfua, Niamko, others lead regional vetting teams - LIST

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially announced the initiation of the vetting process for parliamentary aspirants within constituencies where incumbent MPs are seated.



The vetting sessions are slated to take place from January 3 to 5, 2024, across all regional capitals.



To ensure the thorough and impartial execution of the vetting procedures, the party has established several committees tasked with overseeing the entire process.



Notable figures appointed as national representatives on these committees include NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Women Organiser Kate Gyamfua, Prof Addai Mensah, Gary Nimako, and other distinguished individuals.



In an official statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP outlined, "The vetting of aspiring parliamentary candidates shall be held at all regional capitals from Wednesday, January 3, 2024, to January 5, 2024." This move signals the party's commitment to a transparent and comprehensive vetting process as it prepares for upcoming parliamentary elections.



Read the statement issued by NPP below:



For Immediate Release



January 1, 2024



CONDUCT OF PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES



The New Patriotic Party is pleased to announce the constitution of committees to supervise the vetting of Parliamentary Aspirants in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.



The vetting of Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates shall be held at all regional capitals from Wednesday, January 3, 2024, to Friday, January 5, 2024.



Regional Executive Committees are hereby directed to communicate to their respective Constituencies and Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates the date, time and venue for the vetting.



The Party has appointed the following persons as National representatives on the Vetting Committees for the various regions:



ASHANTI REGION



TEAM A



1. Henry Nana Boakye, Esq



(Chairman)



2. Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Esq



(Member)



3. Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng



(Member)



TEAM B



1. Danquah Smith Buttey



(Chairman)



2. Stephen Forson



(Member)



3. Prof. Dr. Addai Mensah



(Member)



TEAM C



1. Gary Nimako Esq



(Chairman)



2. Dr Kwasi Nyame-Baafi



(Member)



3. Madam Margret Atiemo



(Member)



TEAM D



1. Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko



(Chairperson)



2. Habib Ibrahim



(Member)



3. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah



(Member)



GREATER REGION



TEAM A



1. Madam Kate Gyamfua



(Chairperson)



2. Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde



(Member)



3. Kwesi Abeasi



(Member)



TEAM B



1. Hon. Abraham Osei Aidoo



(Chairman)



2. Michael Nketiah



(Member)



3. Elizabeth Agyeman



(Member)



CENTRAL REGION



TEAM A



1. Rita Talata Asobayire



(Chairperson)



2. Abubakari Mahazu



(Member)



3. William Yamoah



(Member)



TEAM B



1. Peter Mac Manu



(Chairman)



2. Betty Awura Adjoa Eshun



(Member)



3. Prof. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi



(Member)



WESTERN REGION



TEAM A



1. Frank Davies, Esq



(Chairman)



2. Vera Wiredu



(Member)



3. Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah



(Member)



TEAM B



1. Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye



(Chairman)



2. Abdul-Rahman Fuseini



(Member)



3. Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futa



(Member)



BONO EAST REGION



1. Nana Obiri Boahene



(Chairman)



2. Anthony Osei



(Member)



3. Dr. Emmanuel Amankwa



(Member)



BONO REGION



1. F. F. Antoh



(Chairman)



2. Eric Asonade Ofosu



(Member)



3. Mathew Chremeh



(Member)



AHAFO REGION



1. Dr Nsiah Asare



(Chairman)



2. Eric Nkansah



(Member)



3. Samuel Akwasi Adjei, Esq



(Member)



EASTERN REGION



TEAM A



1. Laud Oblitey Commey



(Chairman)



2. Miriam Awurama Duah



(Member)



3. William Ampem Darko



(Member)



TEAM B



1. Dr Charles Dwamena



(Chairman)



2. Emmanuel Senyo



(Member)



3. Hon. Adjei Sowah



(Member)



TEAM C



1. Haruna Mohammed



(Chairman)



2. Sandra Sarkodee-Addo



(Member)



3. Capt Rtd Kwasi Ayi Aquah



(Member)



NORTHERN REGION



1. Kwadwo Afari



(Chairman)



2. Ammar Khamis



(Member)



3. Alhassan Yakubu Tali



(Member)



UPPER EAST REGION



1. Alhaji Ishmael Ibrahim



(Chairman)



2. Dr Ernest Owusu Kumi



(Member)



3. Hajia Rukaya Ahmed



(Member)



UPPER WEST REGION



1. Alhaji Masawudu Osman



(Chairman)



2. Eric Ntori



(Member)



3. Dr Eric Donyina



(Member)



NORTH EAST REGION



1. Hajia Safia Mohammed



Chairperson



2. Dr Aseidu Kokro



Member



3. Abdul Taric Bonsu



Member



SAVANNAH REGION



1. Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei



(Chairman)



2. Hajia Rabi Salifu



(Member)



3. Dr Abdulai Mobson



(Member)



VOLTA REGION



1. Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja



(Chairman)



2. Hajia Ayesha Yussif



(Member)



3. Peter Oteng



(Member)



Vetting shall also be held for Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates in the Bawku Central, Ketu North and Akatsi North Constituencies.



The Party has further constituted a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) to consider appeals from aspirants and other stakeholders. Membership of the Committee is as follows:



1. Hon. Osei Prempeh – Chairman



2. Mr. Evans Nimako – Secretary



3. Hon. Opare Ansah – Member



4. Madam Esther Ofori – Member



5. Amb. R.O. Solomon – Member



6. Prof. Emmanuel Flolu – Member



7. Dr. Clifford Braimah – Member



8. Hon. Eugenia Gifty Kusi -Member



9. Dr. Agyeman Budu – Member



10. Alhaji Amadu Kalem – Member



The Party anticipates the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the conduct of the primaries and wishes all aspiring candidates the best of luck.



…SIGNED…



JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG



GENERAL SECRETARY