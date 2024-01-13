NPP primaries: Rebecca Akufo-Addo's aide joins Dome-Kwabenya race

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Head of Strategic Planning and Implementation and Legal Advisor at the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Sheela Oppong Sakyi, who is aspiring to be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, has said that she has decided to contest in the primaries to unify the NPP in the area and help the party win the General Elections for a third consecutive term (break the eight).



Ms Oppong Sakyi, who is also the Head of the Rebecca Foundation, stressed that there was the need for the NPP in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency to mend their ranks and work tirelessly to win the 2024 General Elections.



She would have to defeat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo, and another contender Mike Ocquaye.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme recently, Ms Oppong Sakyi said that her personal motivation for seeking to be MP is to bring her expertise in Law and Development to bear on the development challenges of the Constituency as well as help the NPP to not only retain the parliamentary seat but win the General Elections.



“Apart from being a lawyer, I have done work as a Development professional for many years. So I think it’s time for me to bring all the skills I have acquired to help the development agenda of Dome-Kwabenya and my party, especially at this critical stage that our party is committed to breaking the eight which is unprecedented in the Fourth Republic.



"It is important we put our best energies and resources together to break the eight,” she said in Twi.



The NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024. NPP Delegates of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency will choose among Sheela Oppong Sakyi, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Mike Ocquaye Jnr.