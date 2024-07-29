NPP revokes appointment of South Tongu Communication Officer

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revoked Noble Kwao Kwao's appointment as the South Tongu Constituency Communications Officer, effective immediately.



According to a release dated July 28 and signed by constituency secretary Kpongor Selorm Kwabla, the decision aligns with Article 11-7 of the party’s constitution.



Hillary Kojo Abletor has been appointed as the new Communications Officer.



The party thanked Kwao Kwao for his service and congratulated Abletor on his new role.



The statement did not specify reasons for the change.