NPP risks defeat in 2024 elections without openness to critique – A Plus warns

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has offered insights into the potential outcome of the 2024 elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), highlighting the critical role of constructive criticism in shaping their destiny.



A Plus contends that unless the ruling party adopts a receptive attitude towards constructive feedback, they are poised for electoral defeat. He emphasizes that the NPP's prospects hinge on their willingness to heed advice and implement necessary adjustments.



Highlighting the importance of realistic self-assessment, A Plus underscores the need for Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, to embrace candid feedback rather than being swayed by flattery.



Speaking on an entertainment program, A Plus expressed concerns over the NPP's potential losses in parliamentary seats if current trends persist. He suggests that surpassing the 100-seat mark in Parliament would be a remarkable feat for the NPP given the prevailing circumstances.



In offering guidance to Dr. Bawumia, A Plus advocates for a balanced approach that considers diverse perspectives rather than relying solely on praise from supporters. He emphasizes the value of incorporating constructive criticism to address any party shortcomings and enhance their electoral prospects.