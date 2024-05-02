NPP's Ejisu spending surpasses Ghana's IMF loan - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

A prominent figure within Alan Kyeremanten’s Movement For Change has criticized the NPP's victory in the Ejisu Constituency by-election, alleging it was achieved through inducements rather than genuine support from constituents.



In an interview with GHOne News, Hopeson Adorye claimed that the NPP's candidate, Kwabena Boateng, wouldn't have won the by-election without using money and other incentives to sway voters.



Adorye described the NPP's tactics as disgraceful, alleging that the amount spent during the campaign exceeded the funds sought from the IMF, emphasizing the community's need for essential infrastructure over electoral inducements.



He also threatened to organize mass protests against the Ghana Police Service if they failed to arrest and prosecute Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, an MP caught on camera allegedly offering money to electoral officials, suggesting electoral malpractice.