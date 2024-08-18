NPP’s Manifesto: Atta-Akyea backs Bawumia as Ghana’s savior

Politics of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: 3news

Akim Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea, has stated that the NPP's 2024 manifesto will present ideas to lift Ghana out of its current challenges.



Speaking at the manifesto launch in Takoradi, Atta-Akyea emphasized that the country's future lies with NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, not opposition leader John Mahama.



He highlighted that impactful programs like free SHS came from the NPP and that the new manifesto will introduce critical ideas to tackle economic difficulties, showing Bawumia as the better choice for Ghana's future.