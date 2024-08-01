You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965380

Regional News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP’s Nhyiaeso Constituency Chairman Dead

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

George Kofi Adjei George Kofi Adjei

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned the loss of George Kofi Adjei, the Chairman of the Nhyieaso Constituency, who passed away on July 31, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Adjei, a long-serving party chairman, had been admitted to the hospital a week prior due to health issues.

His last public appearance was during the Electoral Commission's registration exercise at the Regional Coordinating Council in the Ashanti Region.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment