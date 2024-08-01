NPP’s Nhyiaeso Constituency Chairman Dead

Regional News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned the loss of George Kofi Adjei, the Chairman of the Nhyieaso Constituency, who passed away on July 31, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center.



Adjei, a long-serving party chairman, had been admitted to the hospital a week prior due to health issues.



His last public appearance was during the Electoral Commission's registration exercise at the Regional Coordinating Council in the Ashanti Region.