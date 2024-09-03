NPP's Nkawkaw PC faces health crisis as NDC gains ground

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces a significant challenge in Nkawkaw constituency as their parliamentary candidate (PC), Joseph Frempong, battles a serious health issue, potentially impacting the upcoming elections.



Sources indicate Frempong's health, possibly linked to organ malfunction, has hindered his campaign efforts.



Despite this, he remains in the race, causing frustration among NPP supporters and officials.



The party's leadership has yet to address the situation or consider a replacement, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Frederick Obeng Somuah, benefits from the NPP's indecision.



The NPP's national and regional teams have not yet provided a concrete solution, leading to growing concern and uncertainty.