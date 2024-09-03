You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1976750

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

NPP's Nkawkaw PC faces health crisis as NDC gains ground

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces a significant challenge in Nkawkaw constituency as their parliamentary candidate (PC), Joseph Frempong, battles a serious health issue, potentially impacting the upcoming elections.

Sources indicate Frempong's health, possibly linked to organ malfunction, has hindered his campaign efforts.

Despite this, he remains in the race, causing frustration among NPP supporters and officials.

The party's leadership has yet to address the situation or consider a replacement, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Frederick Obeng Somuah, benefits from the NPP's indecision.

The NPP's national and regional teams have not yet provided a concrete solution, leading to growing concern and uncertainty.

