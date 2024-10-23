NPP’s Oti Etuoso descend on Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah,

General News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

During a heated interview on Angel FM, NPP member Oti Etuoso harshly criticized Rev. Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International.



Speaking to host Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, Etuoso labeled Bempah a "fraudulent religious leader," citing past controversies, including alleged threats against Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and Afrifa.



He condemned Bempah’s threats towards journalists and public figures, asserting that such behavior is unacceptable.



Despite attempts to calm him, Etuoso used strong language and warned that he would leave the interview if silenced.