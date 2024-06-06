NPP’s Running mate issue would’ve been settled if Alan Kyerematen had stayed – Nana Akomea

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), has expressed sadness for Alan Kyerematen, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who left the party to lead the Movement for Change.



Akomea believed Kyerematen would have been chosen as the running mate if he had stayed in the NPP.



He also expressed his doubts about the viability of third parties in Ghana's political system, citing the "first pass the post" system and the poor performance of third parties in previous elections.



This comes as Kyerematen's Movement for Change has formed an alliance with Abu Sakara ahead of the 2024 elections.