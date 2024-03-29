NPP's failures boost Mahama's confidence for 2024 elections - Ayariga

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), asserts that the lack of accomplishments by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bolstered former President John Mahama's confidence ahead of the 2024 elections.



During an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Ayariga criticized the NPP administration, citing issues such as corruption, high inflation, inadequate infrastructure development, and rising debt.



He argued that if the NPP had performed well, Mahama wouldn't have been chosen as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the upcoming elections.



Ayariga claimed that President Akufo-Addo's acknowledgment of Ghana's challenges during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) reflects his admission of failure.



He also criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of failing to effectively communicate his achievements and resorting to evasive tactics during a lecture at UPSA.