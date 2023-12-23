NPP's restoration of teacher trainees allowance is propaganda – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The MP for North Tongu, who was a Deputy Minister in charge of Tertiary Education in the erstwhile NDC John Dramani Mahama’s government Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the NPP government has been disingenuous using propaganda to fail the Teacher trainee system.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the NDC Savannah Youth wing working committee in Bole District Saturday, 16th December, 2023, he said, Government’s flip- flop failed promises of restoration of the Teacher Trainee allowances to the detriment of the quota system has always been a deception mechanism of the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government, which is evident to see that they have failed woefully with a backlog of student allowances arrears not payed.



He said the NPP introduced their own inferior system knowing that they are not up to the task but deceived the ordinary Ghanaian with their usual promises resulting to impediments running down the economy.



He added that, it’s so absurd for the government to suggest that teachers must now partake in National service when teachers already go to the field (house program) so how does this make sense.



Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa disclosed that the flagbearer of the NDC, former president John Dramani Mahama has sat down with education experts and has decided that, in 2025 there will no be any National service for teacher, the teacher licensure exams will be cancelled and teachers will be automatic posted straight to schools after completion of their training to start teaching because the nation needs them.



On corruption he said, ” the only thing that has boomed, that has been buoyant and massive, that has grown in leaps and bounds under the Akuffo Addo/Bawumia government is corruotion”



Adding,”this country is drowning, we are all drowning under corruption.

Before the spillage which hit my constituency, those VRA induced floods, that is how we are drowning under corruption and we must explain to young people that corruption is what has taken your jobs”.



The Savannah Regional Youth Wing of the NDC Orientation and Capacity Building of the Youth Working Committee under the Chairmanship of Hon. Sulemana Yussif Ori, MP for Bole-Bamboi and Ranking Member for Trade and Industry was graced by many leading members of the NDC including Hon Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima- MP for Salaga South.



Others were Lawyer George Opare Addo- National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Okai Mintah- Chairman National Youth Working Committee as well as all Savannah Regional Executives of the NDC in the Savannah Region will be in attendance.