NPP sets guidelines for Agona West parliamentary primary for April 13

Politics of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for an important event this weekend as they prepare to conduct their Agona West Parliamentary Primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



In anticipation of this event, the National Secretariat of the party has issued a set of protocols to ensure the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. These protocols, outlined in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua, aim to uphold transparency and uphold the democratic values of the party.



According to the statement, the primary will take place at a single voting center located at Otabilkrom Astroturf in Agona Swedru. Supervision of the election will be overseen by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to guarantee a transparent, free, and fair process.



Security measures will be handled exclusively by the Ghana Police Service, with restricted access beyond designated perimeters limited to delegates, election supervisors, contestants, and their accredited agents.



Furthermore, the NPP has emphasized that there will be no congregating on the day of voting, prohibiting any speeches or addresses by party executives, government officials, or contestants.



Instead, voters are expected to arrive individually and independently without camping or escorting of delegates to voting screens unless with mobility issues and Electoral Commission consent.