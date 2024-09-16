NPP shakes Suhum with massive walk

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

On Sunday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a major health walk in Suhum Constituency, drawing over 20,000 supporters.



Led by Parliamentary candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the event aimed to rally support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid and Bekoe's parliamentary campaign.



Participants wore NPP colors and chanted slogans as they walked through town.



NPP leaders praised the government’s achievements and urged voters to back the party in the upcoming elections.