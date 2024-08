Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: A1radioonline

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bongo condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a stunt where they dressed a goat in party gear, suggesting they'd vote for it.



The NPP criticized the NDC for neglecting development despite long-term representation.



They urged voters to focus on tangible progress and support their candidates in the upcoming election.