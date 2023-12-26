NPP staff have even received 13th month salaries - Source debunks claims of internal discontent

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Under the leadership of Stephen Ntim, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has achieved significant milestones, with reports indicating substantial improvements in staff welfare, a reliable source has told GhanaWeb.



The source revealed that since the current executive leadership of party took over, staff members have experienced an increase in their salaries, with some even receiving twice what they used to receive.



In addition, the source said “Just this Christmas break, the staff received their 13th-month salaries.”



Furthermore, the source added that almost all staff members were recipients of Christmas goodies during the festive period.



“Anyone who says that we the current leadership are not treating party staff well is not being truthful. The chairman and the General Secretary have prioritised everyone because they know the party depends on all of us.



“I have served under three different leaderships of the party and I can tell you on authority that, this is the best one for us. Let nobody lie to you,” the source explained.



The relationship between the party and the government has also led to enhanced opportunities for staff, in contrast to previous limitations.



This is in reaction to earlier reports suggesting discontent among headquarters staff, with people making comparisons between the current and the former administrations.



GA/SARA