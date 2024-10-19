You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995911

Source: Metro TV Online

NPP suspends Awutu Senya West Communications Director over Bawumia visit critique

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Ephraim Aidoo, its communications director for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, following his comments during a live radio interview.

Aidoo reportedly compared the turnout for a visit by the party's presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, unfavorably to a recent event led by NDC MP Gizella Tetteh.

The NPP deemed his remarks as a public betrayal and has removed him from his position, citing a failure to organize party members effectively.

