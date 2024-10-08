You are here: HomeNews2024 10 08Article 1990745

NPP suspends Executive for breaching party regulations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Anane Frimpong Wilberforce, the Polling Station Secretary for M/A JHS F1 & 2 in Kofiase, for violating the party’s constitution.

The decision follows allegations that he spread false information and made disparaging comments about the government and party leadership.


His actions were deemed a breach of the party's principles of loyalty and discipline under Article 3(5) A (1).

The NPP has referred the case to the constituency discipline committee for further investigation, reaffirming its commitment to upholding party integrity and regulations.

