NPP suspends Executive for breaching party regulations

Politics of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Anane Frimpong Wilberforce, the Polling Station Secretary for M/A JHS F1 & 2 in Kofiase, for violating the party’s constitution.



The decision follows allegations that he spread false information and made disparaging comments about the government and party leadership.





His actions were deemed a breach of the party's principles of loyalty and discipline under Article 3(5) A (1).



The NPP has referred the case to the constituency discipline committee for further investigation, reaffirming its commitment to upholding party integrity and regulations.