You are here: HomeNews2024 09 29Article 1987250

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP suspends Executive for supporting Independent Candidate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

New Patriotic Party New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Yaw Binkoni, a Polling Station Executive in the Wulensi Constituency, for supporting an Independent Parliamentary Candidate.

The suspension, effective immediately, was announced in a formal statement citing Binkoni’s actions as a breach of Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP Constitution, which prohibits members from backing independent or rival candidates.

The party emphasized that his actions undermined the principles of loyalty and discipline expected from members, as stated in Article 3(5)(A)(1) of the party’s constitution.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment