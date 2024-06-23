NPP to boycott all Media General platforms over unfair treatment of Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Media General platforms of bias and unfair treatment towards their presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and party officials.



TV3, Onua TV, and their related radio stations have allegedly been consistently spreading baseless attacks and fabricated stories about Dr. Bawumia, as per an opinion publication on assaseradio.com.



According



Read full articleto the NPP, hosts on these platforms display open hostility towards Dr. Bawumia, often resorting to insults and spreading falsehoods about him. They claim that the coverage on these platforms is heavily skewed against the NPP, with their communicators being outnumbered and often facing verbal abuse.



The NPP believes that this bias is part of a larger agenda by Media General to give an unfair advantage to their political opponents, particularly John Mahama, as the 2024 elections approach.



They accuse Media General of being a propaganda tool for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and call for a boycott of their programs.



An appeal was issued in a letter to the party's Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, urging for a boycott of all Media General-owned platforms.



The NPP argues that they will not allow their communicators to be subjected to such hostile environments and will seek out other media outlets to promote their candidate and vision. They are confident that despite these challenges, they will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.