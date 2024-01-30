NPP to decide on Yendi Constituency disruptions

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to make a decision on the Yendi Constituency following disruptions during the parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, according to Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the party.



Election proceedings in Yendi were marred by interruptions during the ballot counting, prompting the party's leadership to await reports from the regional office, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service before reaching a decision.



Mr. Kodua, in an interview with Asaase Radio, emphasized the need to resolve the misunderstandings, stating, "It has to be resolved and all these reports that will come from Yendi... will all influence what decision will be taken. But, it has to be resolved and it will be resolved."



Despite minor skirmishes in some constituencies during the parliamentary primaries, Mr. Kodua expressed satisfaction with the overall outcome, noting that the party anticipated such challenges.



The General Secretary revealed that the National Executive Committee of the party would convene next week to discuss constituencies where elections could not be held due to various issues. He mentioned specific constituencies like Sunyani East, Mampong, Akwapem South, Elembele, Binduri, and Obuasi West as areas where elections did not occur due to unresolved matters.



Mr. Kodua outlined plans to address issues in Sunyani East, stating, "there is a roadmap which is being executed," and he expressed confidence in resolving the outstanding matters in various constituencies through legal procedures and adherence to the party's constitution.



He urged party members to put election-related concerns behind them, unite, and work towards securing a majority of parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024.