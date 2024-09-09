NPP to engage Gen Zs to remind them of Mahama’s incompetence

Politics of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, has pointed out that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is focusing on younger voters who did not experience John Dramani Mahama's administration.



Speaking at an event in Accra, Aboagye emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will work to prevent Mahama from influencing this generation.



He revealed the NPP's plan to launch a "Gen Z connect" initiative, aimed at educating the youth about Mahama's leadership failures, with the goal of retiring him from politics in Ghana.