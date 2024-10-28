NPP to meet Foreign Minister in a grand style at Kotoka Airport

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is set to arrive in Ghana tomorrow after her election as Commonwealth Secretary-General, and her Anyaa Sowutuom constituents have planned a grand welcome.



The party has organized buses from four pickup points—Ablekuma Curve, Party Office, HON OT SPOT, and Anyaa Market—to transport supporters to the airport.



Buses depart at 7:00 am, and attendees are encouraged to wear party attire in celebration.



Ayorkor Botchwey’s new role is a milestone for Ghana, highlighting her dedication and leadership in foreign affairs, making her a respected figure both locally and internationally.