You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972724

Politics of Friday, 23 August 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

NPP to settle on Andrew Asiamah as 2024 candidate for Fomena

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Andrew Asiamah Amoako Andrew Asiamah Amoako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to select Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the independent MP for Fomena and second deputy speaker of Parliament, as its candidate for the 2024 general elections.

This marks a significant shift in the relationship between Asiamah and the NPP, as he was previously expelled from the party after running as an independent in 2020.

Despite his expulsion, Asiamah's victory in Fomena was crucial for the NPP, as he later joined their Majority Caucus in Parliament.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment