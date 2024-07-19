NPP unaware of country’s economic hardship -Mahama

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer, has criticized the NPP for prioritizing campaign promises over addressing Ghana's economic crisis.



He dismissed claims by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh that Akufo-Addo's achievements surpass those of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, highlighting the government's disconnect from the nation's hardships.



Mahama urged immediate economic measures instead of future promises.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister, also accused the NPP of planning to rig the 2024 elections, referencing similar failed tactics in 2008.

Despite the NPP's confidence, Ofosu asserted that rigging wouldn't secure their victory.