NPP vows to retire Mahama in 2024 elections

Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Constituency, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has declared that the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) will ensure the final retirement of National Democratic Congress' (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 2024 elections, the Daily Guide reports.



Speaking at a party unity walk in Mpraeso, Dr. Acheampong emphasized that the 2024 elections are for the youth, indicating that the ages of Mahama and his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, totaling 137 years, are not in line with the country's current needs.



He asserted that it's time for the younger generation to govern Ghana.



Dr. Acheampong highlighted the NPP's achievements in addressing challenges faced by Ghanaians, such as reducing food inflation from 61% to 27% and stabilizing the exchange rate, which has dropped from 19 cedis to 13 against the dollar.



He expressed confidence that by December, the dollar and food prices would further decrease, urging support for Dr. Bawumia to continue the NPP's progress.



Regarding his previous statement that the NPP would not hand over power to the NDC in 2025, Dr. Acheampong reiterated that the NDC's chances were slim, especially if they resorted to threats and violence.



"NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men! [He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all costs."



The minister affirmed the NPP's determination to remain in power, stating emphatically that they had the resources and resolve to secure victory in 2024.