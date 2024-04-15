NPP vows to secure five seats in Volta Region

Politics of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alhaji Osman Mawsawudu, the National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed the party's determination to win five parliamentary seats in the Volta Region during the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Mawsawudu highlighted the NPP's growing presence in the region, emphasizing that the party now boasts a substantial population base there.



Mawsawudu pointed to the recent victory in the Hoehoe constituency as a significant milestone for the NPP in the Volta Region, catching the opposition off guard and solidifying the party's position in the area. He described Hoehoe as a newfound stronghold for the NPP in the traditionally National Democratic Congress (NDC)-dominated Volta Region.



In an interview with Hot FM in Accra, Mawsawudu confidently declared, "Today, come the 2024 elections, we are going to win five seats in the Volta/Oti region."



This statement reflects the NPP's ambitious strategy to expand its influence and electoral success beyond its traditional strongholds, challenging the NDC's dominance in the Volta Region.