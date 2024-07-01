NPP will defeat NDC based on a solid record – Sammi Awuku

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, is confident that the NPP will defeat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections due to its solid record in policies and performance.



Speaking at the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) Conference, he emphasized the superiority of the NPP’s strategy and message over the NDC.



Awuku dismissed claims of attempted rigging, insisting that the NPP’s strategic campaign and issue-based approach will ensure victory.



He highlighted the upcoming election as a choice between hope and hopelessness, urging supporters to trust in the NPP's vision for Ghana's future.