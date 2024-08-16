NPP will lose votes if SDA members don’t vote- Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

General News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah expressed concern that the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church's decision not to vote in the December 7, 2024, elections due to it falling on a Saturday (Sabbath) could negatively impact the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He urged SDA members to reconsider, suggesting they could vote after their church service, as voting is crucial for the country's future.



Appiah highlighted that many SDA members are affiliated with the NPP, and their absence at the polls might affect the party's chances in the election.